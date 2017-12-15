Ethan Ridgeway earns weekly accolades

By Zach Cole

Staff Writer

KU senior Ethan Ridgeway is already breaking records and earning accolades early this season.

Right off the bat Ridgeway broke his own school record with 16 assists in the season-opener against Penn State Schuylkill.

Following that performance, in a three-game week Ridgeway averaged 31 points-per-game, 5.3 assists-per-game and shot 61.5 percent from beyond the three-point line.

The KU senior scored a career-high 40 points against California on Nov. 18 becoming the third player in KU history to score 40 points in a game. The following day, Nov. 19, Ridgeway continued to dominate by putting up 30 points and nine assists against Slippery Rock.

These performances earned Ridgeway the PSAC East Co-Athlete of the Week award, sharing the award with Tyrell Long of West Chester.

On top of the Co-Athlete of the Week award, Ridgeway was also named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the first of the season.