Netflix debuts “Disjointed”

On August 25, Netflix released their new original series “Disjointed,” created by Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum. The series stars Kathy Bates, Aaron Moten and Tone Bell. “Disjointed” is about a woman named Ruth (Bates,) an eccentric, foul-mouthed cannabis activist, running a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

Ruth’s Alternative Caring is home to a variety of characters who help her run the dispensary. Her son Travis (Moten,) has come to help run the shop after he graduates with his MBA, a move Ruth sees as a “trip to the dark side.” Olivia (Elizabeth Alderfer,) in-house grower Pete (Dougie Baldwin,) Jenny (Elizabeth Ho) and Carter (Bell,) a straightedge security guard with PTSD, are all part of the dispensary.

The stoner sitcom seems to have the goal of keeping audiences with segments throughout the episodes. In each episode, there are various commercial breaks involving pot-related themes. The law offices of Young & High, LLP guarantees to get you money. Kush, a spin on Coors Light, boasts of being “the banquet weed.” For the viewers who remember cigarette commercials, they have thought of that as well. Their medicinal-themed 1950’s commercial features a dancing box of matches and Romulan Green marijuana.

The patients at Ruth’s Alternative Caring are far from ordinary. Dank and Dabby are the ultimate stoner couple.

There is never a moment when they are not high. The couple runs a YouTube channel with videos ranging from “50 Tokes from 50 States” to “The Best of Dank & Dabby Coughing.”

Maria Sherman, a stay-at-home mom, frequents the dispensary as an escape from her husband and children. Tae Kwon Doug is a character similar to Rex from “Napoleon Dynamite.” He is a rival to the staff of Ruth’s Alternative Caring. He highly disapproves of people “snarfing doobs,” according to his dialogue.

Although it is a comedy, the sitcom gets serious at times. Jenny the “Tokin’ Asian”, has secretly dropped out of medical school in her last semester to smoke and sell weed.

Pete, who grew up on a hippie commune, starts to spiral throughout the series, speaking in an Australian accent to his plants whenever his anxiety becomes too much.

Carter, a soldier with PTSD, experiences flashbacks which are depicted as psychedelic cartoons. At one point Ruth feels guilt for not being a more involved mother to her son.

She tells him, “I love you more than pot,” to which he replies, “I didn’t know that.”

Students have immediately taken to the series because of the weed-laced puns and storylines.

“I really like the show because I love Kathy Bates and seeing her swear and smoke weed is pretty great,” said Jess White, a student at KU.

Another student, Maggie Rivera said, “It’s alright, I just wish there were more weed commercials.”

