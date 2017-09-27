SZA debuts “CTRL”

on •

By Samantha Geiger

Staff Writer

SZA, the VMA’s Best New Artist nominee, released her debut album on June 9 to kick off the summer. While this album is revolved around her empathetic love life, breakups and heartbreak, she belts out her awareness toward feminine independence while still trying to show her longing of being wanted with her raspy voice and soul R&B vibe.

Formally titled “A”, SZA’s long-awaited album called “CTRL” delves deep into the experiences in her life that not many artists have done, including many of the striking details.

In her fearless song, “Doves in the Wind,” her first verse refers to the 1994 movie “Forrest Gump.” She sings, “Meaning you deserve the whole box of chocolates,” which is referring to when Forrest’s mother told him “Life is like a box of chocolates.” She describes Forrest as the type of man who appreciates everything about a woman as opposed to just sex.

In her song “Love Galore” which appeared on the Billboard top charts, she preaches about the change in the way relationships have progressed in this generation. “Why you bother me when you know you don’t want me? Why you bother me when you know you got a woman?” describes the confusion she and others may feel in a relationship with someone who may not always be completely honest and committed. People in this generation can relate to the lyrics SZA sings with hardships in their relationships and that is why her album became so acclaimed this summer.

SZA did not perfect this album on her own; she had features who truly amplified her songs. She featured rappers such as Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad.

In “Pretty Little Birds”, SZA and Rashad sing together, “but my wings don’t spread like they used to but I wanna fly with you ‘Til we hit the heavens”, illustrating that the two are not the way they used to be but they desire to stay with their loved one until death. Not only the style of all of the feature’s music, but their voice greatly enhances SZA’s projection.

“I really wish I was a normal girl, oh my how do I be, how do I be a lady,” preaches SZA in her hit “Normal Girl”, a song that countless women in this day and age can relate to.

Categories: A&E, a/e, Arts & Entertainment