Starbucks’ “Unicorn Frappuccino” not as magical as it seems

By Gabriela Laracca

Arts And Entertainment Editor

Starbucks released their limited edition “Unicorn Frappuccino” in stores nationwide from April 19 to April 23. Baristas described it as a mango flavored beverage with pink and purple coloring, milk, ice, white chocolate syrup, vanilla syrup, sour blue syrup and whipped cream sprinkled with purple and pink sour sugar crystals.

Hopping on the bandwagon, this reporter picked up a cup to test the newest trend. At first sip, it was not all bad, that is until the after-taste set in. Expecting a mouth full of sour mango goodness, I gulped what tasted like a watered down vanilla milk shake infused with melted blue Sour Patch Kids.

What was most impressive about the drink was its ability to change color. As I neared the bottom half of the beverage, I had already seen the drink change from pink to purple to light indigo. What was less impressive was its inability to change flavor, which it was advertised to do. Down to my last sip, it tasted overwhelmingly undesirable.

Critics, both amateur and professional, have ripped apart the “Unicorn Frappuccino” during its brief debut throughout the U.S. Although an attractive-looking drink, patrons felt as if it was nothing to write home about.

The drink’s unhealthy chemistry also appalled consumers. No one expected a sugary Starbucks beverage to be necessarily healthy; regardless, no one expected it to contain 59 grams of sugar, more than two whole Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, either.

This amount is about one and a half times the maximum amount of added sugar that is recommended for your body per day.

Disheartened but not exactly surprised by my disappointment, I was not able to finish this product in its entirety. Feeling guilty for wasting about five dollars on this less-than-favorable beverage, I tossed my cup still half-full.

Although this mystical yet unpleasant beverage is no longer in stores, rumor has it that a new fantasy-themed beverage has hit the counters. Purely barista-created and not marketed or invented by Starbucks HQ, Starbucks fans nationwide have been purchasing a beverage dubbed the “Dragon Frappuccino.”

When baristas ran out of ingredients to continue making “Unicorn Fraps” after the consumer storm, they began whipping up a new beverage with leftover ingredients. The “Dragon Frap” is “a green tea Frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl on the inside of the cup,” according to Instagram posts from customers cited on Mashable.com. However, the “Dragon Frap” is not an official Starbucks product, so it is not offered in most stores.

With several creative drinks revealing themselves from behind Starbucks counters, we can only cross our fingers for whatever wild drink that baristas invent next.

