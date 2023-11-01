USPS offers free Covid Home Tests

By Fern Theobaldo

As of Sep. 25 U.S residents can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS. There is a limit of one order per residential address, which includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Each household will have to fill out a form with their contact information and shipping address. The at-home tests give results as quick as 30 minutes and can be used whether you have symptoms or not.

If after ordering one free kit, families still would like to purchase more covid tests, The U.S government will continue to make COVID-19 tests available to uninsured individuals, through existing outreach programs such as ICATT and CDC Bridge Access.

These Free Testing Sites are for uninsured people that are symptomatic and exposed to the virus.

