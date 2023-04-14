Library Science Spring Book Review welcomes KU alums, professor, and students

Participants shared book reviews, and attendees got to take home new books

By Molly Kutz

On Thursday, Mar. 23, KU alums, professors, and students gathered in the MSU to attend the Library Science Spring Book Review.

Participants shared their published book reviews from last year at the Spring Book Review, and all attendees and participants got to take home new books to review.

Since the books come from publishers, attendees can review books before they touch a shelf in a store and get to keep their chosen books for free.

Attendees learned about books participants reviewed last year through small presentations where presenters included: Sara Boyer, Cassandra Hillegass, Dr. Roseanne Perkins, and Karen Wannamaker.

Presentations shared general plots, what elements of the books worked well, what they loved about books, and what could be improved or something tricky for other readers.

Karen Wannamaker, KU Associate Professor and Education Librarian, has partaken in the Library Science Book Reviews for at least 20 years and enjoys seeing new books that publishers send KU to review.

“I enjoy reading the books I take to review,” said Wannamaker when asked why she loves participating in the Spring Book Review. “I find it helpful to hear about the books that other people review, and I actually come back to the Rohrbach Library and order some of them for the collection.”

When asked why KU students should participate in the Spring book review, Wanamaker responded, “The Library Science Book Review Sessions are great for anyone who enjoys reading children’s literature, from board books to YA novels.”

She also said that the professional 150 to 300-word written reviews enter the Children’s Literature Comprehensive Database, where other readers, educators, or librarians can learn about that book.

Participating in the Spring Book Review allows attendees to build their resumes with a published review and establish professional assessment skills.

Wanamaker also said, “education majors should especially consider attending, but anyone interested in children’s literature would benefit.”

