The Bagel Bar Cafe Unveils New Mural

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Credit: Donovan Levine

Over the past few weeks, local eatery The Bagel Bar Cafe teamed up with muralist Mike Miller, KU students and Kutztown Area High School students to create a masterful mural displayed on wall space behind the business.

Sandy Green, former Kutztown mayor, and the Kutztown Community Partnership reached out to Miller, a Reading artist and KU alumni, after seeing other murals he had created.

Miller is currently an art teacher in the Wyomissing School District, but he has also joined Dr. Amy Pfeiler-Wunder’s class at KU, “Art in Alternative Settings.” In this class, students began to come up with ideas for the mural, combining numerous student sketches into a cohesive work of art.

Together, The Bagel Bar Cafe, Green, Miller and the students received borough approval to begin the mural. This is just one initiative the Kutztown Community Partnership has planned, including pretzel art and a dedication mural to Keith Haring, with the goal of having an art and history walking tour of the town.

Miller and the students spent the weekend of April 23 finishing up the mural.

Listen to what the Bagel Bar has to say about this artwork initiative on Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

