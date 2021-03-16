Selena Gomez Considers Retiring From Music

By Jenny Wallace

“Wizards of Waverly Place” actress and “Lose You to Love Me,” singer Selena Gomez has been low on Hollywood’s radar because of her inactivity on social media for the past three years. After years of fame and being harassed by paparazzi, she decided she needed to take a step back.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” said Gomez in an interview with Elle. She stated that her next album will be “different,” and Gomez said she’ll give her music career “one last try” before focusing solely on acting.

Since starting her career on Disney at a young age, Gomez has dealt with harassment. “I remember going to the beach with some family members…far away, grown men with cameras—taking pictures of a 15-year-old in her swimsuit,” Gomez said, according to an article on Elle.

With all this trauma behind her, Gomez tells Elle she wants to “start over.”

Rapper Cardi B has also stepped in and said she doesn’t think Gomez should quit just yet. “I think she needs one more Era. [An] edgy one that no one ever [saw] her as. I would love to give her some ideas,” she tweeted.

Regardless of what happens with her music, Gomez is currently filming Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Read more at Elle.com and Billboard.

