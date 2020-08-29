Black Panther Star, Chadwick Boseman, Dies of Colon Cancer

By Amber Lyn Hunsicker

On Aug. 28, Chadwick Boseman passed away beside his loved ones after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Considered a rising star in Hollywood, Boseman was known for several iconic performances. Boseman’s first major role was in “42” in 2013 where he portrayed baseball icon Jackie Robinson. Then, in 2014, he played soul singer James Brown in “Get On Up”. In 2017, Boseman played Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” He is best known for his 2018 role as Black Panther, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s number two all-time highest grossing film domestically, just behind “Endgame”.

In regards to “Black Panther,” The New York Times added, “The film was a cultural touchstone — the first major superhero movie with an African protagonist; the first to star a majority Black cast; and in Ryan Coogler, the first to employ a Black writer and director.”

Not only did Boseman empower many in the African-American community, but it also gave them hope and pride. “Black Panther” was the MCU’s first film starring an African-American superhero.

Boseman will be remembered for his amazing work on the big screen, but shortly after his death, many paid their respects by remembering his actions off screen. “Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,” Kamala Harris, United States Senator, said on twitter.

Louis D’Esposito, Co President of Marvel Studios also mourned Boseman’s passing on twitter: “Chadwick was a singular force whose King T’Challa showed the world the power of good and the meaning of loyalty and friendship. Wakanda forever, my friend.”

Angela Bassett, who played Romanda in “Black Panther,” also paid tribute to Boseman. “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother… ‘thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…’ All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince. #WakandaForever,” Basset said on Twitter.

Boseman’s family is also asking for some privacy during this time, and no comments have been made yet, as they are trying to grieve during this difficult time.