Preview: Women’s Swimming to compete at PSAC Championships

By Donovan Levine

Freeform Editor

KU’s women’s swimming is going to be following an excellent season with an appearance at the 2020 PSAC Championships in York, which begins on Feb. 19.

Preliminaries are slated for 10 a.m. while finals are set for 6 p.m.

The team has had seven consecutive wins since October, placing them overall at 7-2. They placed 10th last year, which was their best placement since 2012 where they placed 9th.

KU has scheduled seven competitors for travel: juniors Jocelyn Seidt, Megan Hayward and Lindsay Brenneman; sophomores Keelie Walker, Charlotte Owens and Emmarose DeCaro and freshman Keara Bedson.

This will be Coach Timothy Flannery 24th PSAC championship and, to say the least, he has a lot of faith in this team.

“Expectations are to battle to improve upon our 10th place finish from last season. We need to come up big in the prelims in order to make it back to finals (top 24). The team is in a good frame of mind to get fast swims all week,” said Flannery.

For Seidt, this will be her third straight year at the championships. She’s qualified for four different events and, like anyone, feels her share of nerves and excitement.

“I have high expectations for myself for the entire meet. I’ve been working extremely hard, and I’m hoping it pays off. My goals are to make it back to finals, so I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen. I’m feeling super excited and, of course, a bit nervous,” said Seidt.

KU hopes to use its late season success to be the catalyst for a breakout performance this weekend.

Coach Flannery also explained what it takes mentally to prepare for these championships. “My emotions are pretty calm, and I know what to expect. The team emotions will run the gamut, excitement and anticipation tonight and then hopefully fast Swimming tomorrow will give them that confidence shot that will carry them through to Saturday night’s finals. This is a 96 mental marathon. You need to conserve and stay on an even keel.”

The PSACs will last from Wednesday until Saturday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students for single sessions.