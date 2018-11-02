Food: There are no tricks to these spooky treats

By Ellen Robinson

Contributing Writer

Pumpkin Spice Rice Krispie Treats

Rice Krispie treats have always been an easy dorm room snack being that you just throw everything in a bowl and pop it in the microwave, but it is even easier to add some Fall flavor and be the envy of your hall.

You’ll only need four cups of marshmallows, six cups of Rice Krispies cereal, one-half tsp. of cinnamon, one-half tsp. of pumpkin pie spice, three tbsps. of butter and a micro-fridge to make this. If you are really in the fall spirit, you can add anywhere from one-eighth to one-fourth of a cup of canned or fresh pumpkin but be sure to leave the pumpkin to sit on paper towels for a little while to get rid of excess moisture. Adding pumpkin gives the treats a spooky orange color.

Microwave the butter and the marshmallows in a bowl for two minutes. Stir the mixture and heat it for another minute. Add the cereal, spice and optional pumpkin, mixing well afterward. Add the spice to your own personal taste. For an elegant or just quick fall snack, spread the mix into a pan and let it cool in the fridge. For a Halloween-themed, party-worthy snack, shape the mix into balls and press the top of the ball with your thumb to shape the ball into a pumpkin. Add tootsie rolls for stems and enjoy your little Rice Krispie pumpkins after they cool!

Now there really IS pumpkin spice everything.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Acorns

Nothing says fall more than walking through a scene of trees blooming scarlet red and burning orange leaves and then stepping on seven acorns as you try to look at colors. Stop being annoyed by those pesky acorns by, instead, making edible ones in your dorm.

All you need to do is make a quick run to Giant and pick up some mini chocolate chips, Hershey kisses and some bite-size Nutter Butters. Melt some of the mini chocolate chips in a small bowl in five- second intervals. Dip the bottom of the Hershey kiss in the chocolate and attach the bite-size Nutter Butter. Dip the bottom of the mini chocolate chip in the melted chocolate and attach it to the middle of the Nutter Butter.

Enjoy your acorns while you appreciate nature and the change of the seasons or just binge Netflix; it’s your choice.

Candied Fruits

If you have not seen signs or posters around for “bobbing for apple” events or “candy apple” sales, then you must live under a rock. If your busy schedule does not allow you to join in the fun, then make your own fun! Buy any caramel or chocolate dip from the store or even any candy melts from a craft store. Buy sprinkles or cinnamon or whatever else you’d like to decorate your fruit with too. Lastly, pick up apples, grapes or whatever fruit you are into. Melt, dip and enjoy!