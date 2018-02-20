By Jecee Gosman

Contributing Writer

On the first Saturday of every month, the Kula Kamala Foundation holds their Creative Arts Festival. This daylong event consists of various sessions and activities for all ages.

Attendees are welcome to stay all day and experience each event, or come and go to whichever ones they please. Families can indulge in chair massages, family yoga, origami, a wire wrapped jewelry workshop, canvas painting and so much more. There will also be truffle making in our Food 4 All Café. Who doesn’t like desserts?

The evening ends with dinner at our Food 4 All Café, where hungry people can always count on a fresh and healthy meal. All meals are made with whole-food based and organic products, so every dish is guaranteed nutritious and delicious.

Looking for something new to do and don’t want to break the bank? The Creative Arts Fest is the perfect activity for family and friends. All the events held at the Kula Kamala Foundation are by donation. This policy allows attendees to contribute whatever they can without any judgment.

We strive to bring the community together and promote a healthy and happy lifestyle, so we make it that no individual is turned away due to strict monetary requirements—even dinner at the Food 4 All Café is by a donation amount of choice. There is a suggested minimum donation of $10 per meal, but it is ultimately up to what each diner is comfortable with.

The next Creative Arts Festival will be held on March 3, 2018. Events begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m. The Kula Kamala Foundation is located at 17 Basket Rd. Alsace Pa., 19606.

For a complete schedule of the day and more information on the company as a whole, visit kulakamalafoundation.org. Learn more about other events and classes on our Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/kulakamalafoundation/.