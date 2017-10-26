Rihanna releases “Fenty Beauty” for those of all skin tones

on •

By Gabrielle Smallwood

Rihanna has been making a winning break into the makeup industry. The superstar-turned-designer partnered with Kendo Brands, owned by LMHV, for her beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

With the success from her Puma line, the gravitation toward makeup was not a surprise. Fenty Beauty has an impressive 40 foundation shades, magnetic highlighting and contouring ‘match stix,’ lip gloss, among other products. The foundation caters to everyone not only in shades, but with cool and warm undertones.

“I want women of all shades to feel included, and all races and all cultures to be a part of this. That’s really what was important to me when choosing the shades and how many we were going to make, especially with the foundations,” said Rihanna.

At the official launch party in Brooklyn, New York, the entire venue was packed with YouTube beauty influencers and Instagram micro-celebrities. Critics are in sync that the 91-piece makeup collection is an amazing debut for Fenty Beauty.

As a woman of color, they journey we must endure to search for the right foundation is frustrating. So, with Rihanna being on the forefront for Fenty Beauty, we are expecting even more of a colorful spectrum in the future. This is our celebration of diversity, and so far, Fenty Beauty is selling out of Sephora stores around the country and online.

