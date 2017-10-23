Reality star turns record-breaking rapper

on •

By Gabrielle Smallwood

Staff Writer

Reality television can be a dangerous platform. Your life is broadcasted for the world to see, whether the moments are positive or negative. With reality TV comes opportunities, it is up to you if you are going to profit from it.

A small number of reality stars have wisely chosen the right path and elevated their career. ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ native, Nene Leakes, landed two major acting roles in Cinderella and Chicago on Broadway, among other successful ventures. We have also had a chance to watch K. Michelle, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star, take on two seasons of drama and most important, success. The singer secured a deal with Atlantic Records, and since had her own VH1 reality TV show, “K. Michelle: My Life”.

The new star on the rise is none other than Cardi B. In 2016, she signed onto “Love and Hip Hop New York” and became a fan favorite. After one season on the show, Cardi chose to leave VH1 and does not plan to return. With the already success of her witty, comedic Instagram posts, she leveled up quickly to a rap career.

After releasing a second mixtape, Cardi B signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and in June, ‘Bodak Yellow’ was introduced to the world. The Bronx native received two BET nominations for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Cardi B is putting on a show for everyone who said she could not make it. ‘Bodak Yellow,’ her new single, is at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Taylor Swift’s single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” This industry-breaking achievement is another step in the direction of breaching the cultural gap in music.

