ABOUT THE AUTHOR

My name is Gina Glantz, and I am a staff writer for the Keystone Newspaper Student Publishing Group. I am a professional writing major, and I’m in the process of adding a psychology minor. In Fall 2023, I will be the Vice-President of the “For The Kids” club, and I plan to join Shoofly. I like painting, walking, swimming, and listening to music!

KU Email: gglan159@live.kutztown.edu

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print