Kutztown Golden Bears football storms back to beat Charleston

Advances to Regional Finals

By Mitchel Smedley

On Saturday, November 25th, the Kutztown Golden Bears Football team scraped out a 32 to 31 victory over Charleston. This win was perhaps the golden Bears’ most thrilling yet this season. Facing a fourteen point deficit in the late stages of the fourth quarter, Kutztown’s outstanding season looked as though it may be coming to an end.

After some late game heroics by Darryl Davis-McNeil, Judd Novak, and others, the Golden Bears took the lead with less than a minute to go in the game. Important plays were made by many athletes in maroon and gold including a long kick return that almost went for a touchdown by Steven Burkhardt. With that kick return, alongside two touchdown drives and key stops by the defense, all three phases of the game contributed to Kutztown’s narrow victory. The win was sealed when Charleston came up well short on an attempted game winning field-goal, confirming that Kutztown’s season would continue for yet another week.

Kutztown hasn’t needed such heart-stopping moments to win recently. In the first round of the NCAA playoffs, they beat Virginia Union at Andre Reed Stadium by a sore of 38 to 14. Similarly, the week before, they dominated in-conference rival Slippery Rock 31 to 7. While the defense for Kutztown let up more points to Charleston than in their last two games combined, the offense stayed right on brand, putting up over 30 for the third straight game when it matters most in the playoffs. After dropping their first two games of the season, Kutztown has rattled off eleven consecutive victories. This is a streak they hope to extend once again when they rematch against Slippery Rock on December 2nd.

The game will be held at Slippery Rock at noon. With a win, the Golden Bears would become regional champions, advancing to the national semifinals.

