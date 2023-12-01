KU field hockey makes history with first national title

Team downs #1 seed, East Stroudsburg, for the win

By Kara Armstrong

KU field hockey defeated East Stroudsburg University 2-1 to become the first NCAA Division II National Champions in program history. The game took place at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

History-making field hockey team poses with the first NCAA trophy in program history.

Photo Credit: KU Office of University Relations

It was KU field hockey’s first appearance in the NCAA finals since 1997.

ESU quickly found its way onto the scoreboard with a goal less than three minutes into the game. Despite the unfavorable start, KU staved off ESU for the remainder of the game. Senior goalie Mia Kepler tallied five saves. Second-half goals from senior forward Jillian Buchman and junior midfield Greenleigh McGehee sealed the victory for KU.

Third-seeded KU pushed past second-seed Shippensburg University in the semifinals and first-seed ESU in the finals to secure the national title. Redemption was sweet for the Golden Bears, who lost to both teams by one goal each during the regular season and again to Shippensburg in the PSAC semifinals. These three games were KU’s only losses of the season.

KU field hockey finished the season 19-3 and broke the program record for most wins in a season.

The team also broke the record for most shut-out games in a season with 14 shut-outs; meaning, KU played 14 games wherein the opposing team scored no goals. KU’s widest margin of victory was against Saint Michael’s College on Sept. 2, with a score of 8-0.

The KU community welcomed players back to campus with open arms. The team was honored with a ceremony of recognition in the McFarland Student Union on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

