Former KU alumnus Dennis Bonser passes away at age 80

Former KU alumnus and professor Dennis Joseph Bonser passed away on Aug. 10 at the age of 80.

Bonser graduated from KU in 1963 and went on to teach in the English department for more than 40 years before he retired in 2004.

Bonser played guard on the men’s basketball team and served as team captain for two years. He was the third player at KU to reach 1,000 career points and led the team to victory in 10 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference games. He was later inducted into KU’s Hall of Fame in 2005.

The full memorial page and obituary for Bonser can be viewed at https://www.thegroffs.com/obituaries/Dennis-Bonser/#!/TributeWall.

