Thousands flock to Kutztown Kruizz on July 30

Hosted by Kutztown Strong, event returns after Covid hiatus

By Michael Downing

Thousands of people flocked to Kutztown on Saturday, July 30 to check out beautiful custom vehicles from hot rods to classic cars to modified trucks.

The event actually began quietly the night before when no parking signs are posted up and down Main Street. Then, on Saturday morning at around 10:30 a.m., the rumble arose as cars began to glide down Main Street.

Once the drivers hit their parking spots, thousands of people emerged and began checking out more than 250 rides.

The day was picture perfect, with sunny skies and plenty of sun.

Musicians played at several locations, including Trinity Church and Young Ones Records, with an evening oldies concert at Kutztown Park.

City Cuts Barber Shop offered free haircuts on Main Street and Kutztown Printing, Local Folks Creative Studio and Paradise Lost hosted children’s areas.

Attendees could vote for their favorite cars. Participating businesses could also cast a vote. Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel presented the Mayor’s Trophy to the best car.

There was a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes. Kutztown restaurants and businesses offered shopping and food.

The Kruizz concluded at 4 p.m. and was followed by an oldies concert by the Fabulous Grease Band at Kutztown Park at 6 p.m.

The free concert is part of the 2022 Borough of Kutztown Concert Series in the Park.

The mission of Kutztown Strong is to “Strengthen The Resolve Of the Next Generation” so that they will be able to make “healthy, informed decisions,” so that such behaviors will “create STRONG communities.”

Kutztown Strong

Kutztown Strong on Facebook

