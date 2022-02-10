Celebrating Valentine’s Day In Kutztown￼

By Nichole Schleihauf

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Firefly book store on Main Street

Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, some may find themselves scrambling for ideas on how to spend their day. There are plenty of ways to treat yourself or others all around a mile or two from campus.

Remember to prepare ahead of time by making your fancy dinner reservations as well as ordering your flowers. Colleen’s Crafts-N-Flowers has a lovely selection of floral arrangements to choose from. In addition, if you’re going with roses, be sure to choose the right color so your Valentine gets the right message: red for love, white for purity, pink for appreciation or yellow for friendship.

Then, the day of, head over to Bruno’s Bakery for some morning pastries or muffins. While you’re there, make sure to pick up some classic chocolate-dipped strawberries to enjoy later.

After classes, surprise someone (or yourself!) with a unique gift from Mayfield on Noble. The shop features many local vendors and artists including Damn Yankee Catering. Also mentioned in Berk County Living, their wine jellies make a perfect non-alcoholic treat.

If you’re looking to support locals all day, consider picking up a Blind Date with a Book from Firefly Bookstore. For only $5, take you or a loved one on a mystery date with a wrapped book. All funds from their sales will be donated to Hope in a Box, an LGBTQ+ educator’s fund.

At the end of a long day of spending time enjoying yourself and those you love, wind down with the help of Paisley and Company. Relax alongside a Bottle O’ Bubbly– bath that is, and don’t forget to keep their massage oil nearby as well. Enlist the help of a friend or look up some self-massage techniques on YouTube to complete the at-home spa experience.

Whether spending time alone or with a loved one, there’s no reason not to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day.

