On-Campus Dental Care Now Available to Students at KU￼

By Carin Holmes

News Editor

On-site Dentist trailer in the back of Beck Hall

Credit: Photo Assistant Molly Shiery

In addition to the health services already provided by the KU Health and Wellness Center, students will now have access to on-campus dental care.

Onsite Dental is a mobile dental practice that provides dental services. These services include routine cleanings, exams, X-rays and more.

Amanda Volkert, Executive Director of Health and Wellness Services at KU, expressed that the introduction of dental care on campus comes as the Health and Wellness Center is working to increase health-related assistance for students. Volkert said dental care is a service they realized they were not providing, and they wanted to make it available since oral health also affects a person’s physical and mental health.

Volkert stressed the importance of oral hygiene, as not maintaining it can lead to serious issues such as periodontal diseases, heart problems and mood issues, as people may be less willing to talk to others or smile since they are insecure about their teeth.

Appointments are available for students, faculty and staff on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they can be scheduled online here. Those with appointments can go to the Onsite Dental trailer parked behind Beck Hall.

Credit: Photo Assistant Molly Shiery

Onsite Dental accepts all major PPO dental plans. For those who do not have the accepted insurance, there are financing plans available for the flat fee of $145 for cleaning, according to Volkert.

Those with questions can contact the KU Health and Wellness Center by calling 610-683-4082. Alternatively, students can ask Onsite Dental by calling 484-284-9899 or emailing pennsylvania2@onsitedental.com.

