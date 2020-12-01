KU Students Ready for Semester to End

By Derek Lopez

Contributing Writer

A lot has happened this semester, and students can’t wait for the end of the semester to arrive. This has been a taxing semester, to say the least, and it has worn on KU students greatly.

“I just want the semester to end. Online work is so much harder than in class, especially when it is upper-level classes. I just want to graduate and not have to deal with online classes ever again,” said a senior finance major.

Nobody could have prepared for a pandemic like we’ve all been dealing with, but the last eight months have been stressful on all students.

“I didn’t decide to go to college to be doing it remotely from my dorm. I want to be out with my friends and enjoying my college experience. I need a break from these Zoom classes,” said a freshman business student.

The pandemic and remote learning have been taxing on the faculty as well. Professors don’t want to comment on the topic of dealing with online classes, but it is safe to say that the students know how they are feeling regarding the unique situation of teaching during a pandemic.

“I can see it on the professor’s face. They miss the in-person environment, and this Zoom teaching is wearing them down. This isn’t what they signed up for when they started, and it is obvious they can’t wait for this pandemic to end so they can get back to their normal routine,” said a senior professional writing student.

It is safe to say that everyone at KU is ready for the semester to end so they can relax and recharge for another semester of online learning. The end of this pandemic seems to be materializing with talk of a vaccine, but we must continue learning virtually in the meantime.

