Opinion: Why you should reconsider a glitter graduation photo

By Dayle Greenzweig

Recruitment and Retention Manager

Have you seen the typical graduation photos of graduating seniors blowing glitter off their cap on Instagram or other social media? Although the cute photo-op idea may seem harmless, glitter can actually be detrimental to the environment.

As graduation approaches, the Geology Club on campus, would like to put a stop to students leaving glitter on the ground following their photo sessions. Glitter, when left alone in the environment, can harm wildlife and often get into water systems.

More often than not, when this glitter is left on the ground outside, animals may be attracted to its shiny nature and eat it. This can cause harm to the animal.

Not only that, but the glitter often gets washed into the water systems, such as the fountains on campus, polluting the water and releasing dangerous chemicals. Those chemicals can disrupt hormones in humans and animals and have been linked to neurological diseases and various cancers. Microbeads, commonly found in face wash, were banned in the United States and other countries for having similar effects on the environment. Could glitter possibly be next?

However, there is a solution other than ridding Instagram feeds everywhere of those iconic “glitter bomb” photos.

Secretary of the Geography department here at Kutztown University, Dorothy Siravo, says, “There are so many alternatives that are environmentally friendly as opposed to the mylar confetti and glitter.”

Companies across the U.S., like Lush Cosmetics, for example, have begun to use biodegradable glitter that is safe for the environment. Kat Ward, senior Kutztown communications major and photographer, has taken “glitter bomb” grad photos as previously mentioned for graduating seniors during her time here. Kat knows how trendy glitter pictures are for graduation, saying, “Glitter is a great way to make photos stand out, especially for graduation sessions.” However, she also realizes the effects on the environment.

“As a photographer, I always keep the environment in mind when doing a shoot, so I use safe glitter,” says Ward.

As a community, Kutztown may need to make smarter decisions and put thought into our actions. To keep our campus healthy and beautiful, it’s important to be aware that glitter is toxic to all living things, and great care must be taken when shooting these particular photos. This pervasive problem on campus can be prevented with education and consideration of this Earth we call home.