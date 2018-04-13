Opinion: Language and general education requirements for majors are unnecessary

By Gabrielle Smith

A&E Editor

Habla español? No? Me neither and trust me, I’ve been trying. Having been a professional writing major since the fall semester of 2016, a requirement to earn my bachelor’s degree is to take four semesters of a language or at least two intermediate levels.

Trying to achieve this goal has caused nothing but extra stress in my college career. The fact that it is a requirement just baffles me. As an out-of-state student paying a hefty amount of college tuition to pursue a degree in the English language, I am here to better myself for the workforce so that they will find me qualified with my ability to read, write and speak professionally and efficiently.

This is a whole other language we’re talking about. It is said that the reasoning behind English/Professional Writing majors being required to take a language is in case out there in the “real world” they find themselves needing different means of communication. In my opinion, if a student really wanted to pursue a career where they’d need a different language to write and communicate, they would minor in it.

I would probably need Spanish more for my current part-time retail job that is located in a Spanish speaking community, than for my future writing career.

English students have to spend hours perfecting English papers for multiple classes and on top of all that, learn a whole new set of vocabulary, verbs and conjugation, on the off chance that it will be needed in the future.

For those of you who have difficulty learning a new language such as myself, even if you try your very best and manage to pull it off with a “D,” you passed the class but put a dent in your GPA. Now one “D” isn’t so bad, assuming you weren’t trying to aim for a 4.0, but multiple ones for each level language course you have to take? That’ll do some damage, and we all know how hard it is to get that number back up.

Good news for the incoming professional writing freshmen, the curriculum has been adjusted so that required language has been removed. As for the rest of us, we’re left struggling. Everyone’s situation is different; some students have part-time jobs because an income is a must for surviving college life, while others might be taking on the task of a double major.

With all these responsibilities and hard work that we have, the stress of passing a class that is somewhat meaningless is unnecessary. Required language isn’t the only problem, Gen-Eds are a whole other story. Everyone is required to fulfill general education courses for their degrees. It’s mostly done in the freshman and sophomore year so that the last two years can be focused on your major.

Everyone has a subject that they are bad at, that doesn’t click for them. If someone is going to school for math, but they’re terrible with learning history, they’re going to have a difficult time fulfilling that course for their degree. Wasn’t that what high school was for?

Education is important, but when it comes to our mental health and future debt we will eventually all pay for, how is this not doing more harm than good?