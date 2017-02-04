Why Atlanta will win Super Bowl LI

on •

Falcons’ high powered offense and good pass rush can bring down Patriots

By Kyle Krajewski

It’s a battle between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI.

The high-scoring Atlanta offense will take on New England’s top defense, and I believe the Falcons will win. Normally when the number one offense faces the number one defense in the Super Bowl, the defensive team wins. However, that won’t be the case this year.

Scoring an average 33.8 points a game, the Falcons scored the 8th most points in NFL history. They have the tools on offense to get around the Patriots defense with no trouble. Matt Ryan has been on fire this postseason with seven touchdowns and no turnovers in just two games. It helps him infinitely that he has one of the best wide receivers on the other end of his passes with Julio Jones, who was second in the league in receiving yards even after missing two games. There’s also a dangerous two-headed monster tearing up the Atlanta backfield with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Being able to hit the Patriots defense from all sides will be tough to handle.

If I had any doubts about the Falcons making their way to the Super Bowl it would be due to their defense, who allowed the sixth most points during the regular season. When it came to this postseason they have been playing the best they have all year. First it was against the Seahawks in the Divisional Round, holding them to 13 points before garbage time. Then the following week in the Conference Championship, shutting down the Packers who couldn’t score until they were down by 31.

Brady is known to struggle against a good pass rush and the Falcons can bring the heat. With Vic Beasley, the season leader in sacks with 15.5, leading the charge the Patriots could find themselves struggling when they can’t

afford it. Atlanta’s defense is hitting their stride at the best time and if they can get the pressure to Tom Brady this game will be theirs.

The only problem for the Falcons is that they are playing the Patriots, a team who is making their NFL record ninth Super Bowl appearance, seventh in the years of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. There’s no question that the Patriots will come to play. Still, I think that the Falcons have the team to slow the Patriots down enough to pull out a win.

Final score: 35-31 Atlanta Falcons.

