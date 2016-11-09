Home Uncategorized Open forum: 2016 presidential election

The Keystone Newspaper wants to hear your thoughts on the 2016 presidential election. Leave your thoughts and concerns below.  We ask that you are considerate of other students’ views. All comments are moderated.

  1. Katelyn
    November 9, 2016 • 7:43 pm

    We were screwed either way because both candidates sucked. The real issue lies within the outdated two party system that no longer represents the American people. Neither the Republican nor the Democratic party truly have our best interests in mind, they only have theirs. Anyways, most people wait until the very end, as in the year or so before an election, to get involved when in reality that’s too late. If we want things to be different in 2020, we have to get involved now.

