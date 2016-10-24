Women’s rugby shuts out first two opponents

on •

By Justin Sweitzer

No team at KU has been as dominant this fall as the women’s rugby team, who opened up their 2016 season in a commanding fashion.

Following a successful 2015 campaign which saw head coach Sean Cobb’s team reach the Sweet Sixteen of the USA Rugby Fall Championships, the Golden Bears have been building upon their successes from the previous year, winning their first three games in 2016.

The first game of the fall season saw KU take on La Salle University on Sept. 17. KU shut out the Explorers the year prior, and continued the theme in 2016. Heather Luster went on a tear on the offensive front, scoring five tries against La Salle.

Karleigh Davila scored three tries in the match, Taya Jackson and Paige Krahling both scored two, and Natalie Flaim, Paige Trock and Sarah Masters all scored one of their own.

Krahling was named the woman of the match, starting off her KU rugby career on an impressive note as KU went on to defeat the Explorers by triple digits, 126-0.

The College of New Jersey forfeited their game against KU due to a lack of players, leading KU to rack up another victory following their game against La Salle.

The Golden Bears continued their assault on the pitch against Rowan University, shutting the Owls out by a score of of 70-0.

Multiple Golden Bears contributed to the winning effort, including Flaim, Trock, Krahling, Davila, Jackson, Amy Skotek and Melissa Albe, all scoring two tries apiece. Aysia Grondahl added a try of her own to help the Golden Bears romp past Rowan.

The next home game will be against St. Joseph’s University and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the KU Rugby pitch.

